AI-generated avatars allow consumers to dictate how they want their clothes to look and feel. Credit: Shutterstock.

The future of fashion lies in the virtual world as AI-generated avatars will give consumers the chance to dictate what fashion is produced which will reduce waste, writes computer-aided design (CAD) expert Joanna Böhm-Eberlein.

Subscribe to Just Style

Join over 70,000 apparel industry professionals by unlocking full access for just £1 (plus VAT if applicable)


Already a Member? Login here


Just Style membership gives you:

  • Unlimited access to Just Style content including in-depth analysis, exclusive blogs, industry executive interviews and management briefings
  • Unbeatable market coverage from apparel sourcing and supply chain issues, to emerging markets and manufacturing
  • Unrivalled apparel industry comment from journalists including Leonie Barrie, Michelle Russell, Hannah Abdulla and Beth Wright.
Want multi-user access? Explore our multi-user & corporate memberships

70% of the apparel and textile companies in the Forbes Global 2000 use Just Style

Find out more