Purchase order abuse negatively impacts how fashion suppliers pay workers and manage their operations so fashion brands and retailers need to do better argues apparel sourcing expert, David Uricoli.
Purchase order abuse negatively impacts how fashion suppliers pay workers and manage their operations so fashion brands and retailers need to do better argues apparel sourcing expert, David Uricoli.
Free Report
Thematic Research- ESG – Governance Factors
Governance is central to GlobalData’s ESG framework, developed to help companies understand and address their responsibilities across three main areas: environmental, social, and governance (ESG).
Organizing the topic into these three key areas makes it easier for companies to assess where they stand. The framework goes deeper and defines four key areas within each topic. Within corporate governance, these are corporate structure, risk management, corruption, and bribery and ethics. Then, within each area, the framework identifies several contributing factors and mitigating actions to help companies identify where progress is needed and create action plans.
Good corporate governance has never been more important. It has come to the fore as directors and executives recognize that they are responsible not just to shareholders, as in the past, but to a wide range of stakeholders.
GlobalData’s report on ESG - Governance Factors, taken from the collection of >17,000 reports on GlobalData Explorer, will help you to:
Assess companies based on GlobalData’s detailed ESG framework on governance
Identify relevant issues pertaining to governance using our framework
Explore reasons why governance is an important ESG issue
Identify factors which help to improve corporate governance in a company
Don’t miss out on key market insights that can help optimize your next investment – read the report now.
By GlobalData
Thank you.Please check your email to download the Report.
Subscribe to Just Style
Join over 70,000 apparel industry professionals by unlocking full access for just £1 (plus VAT if applicable)
Governance is central to GlobalData’s ESG framework, developed to help companies understand and address their responsibilities across three main areas: environmental, social, and governance (ESG).
Organizing the topic into these three key areas makes it easier for companies to assess where they stand. The framework goes deeper and defines four key areas within each topic. Within corporate governance, these are corporate structure, risk management, corruption, and bribery and ethics. Then, within each area, the framework identifies several contributing factors and mitigating actions to help companies identify where progress is needed and create action plans.
Good corporate governance has never been more important. It has come to the fore as directors and executives recognize that they are responsible not just to shareholders, as in the past, but to a wide range of stakeholders.
GlobalData’s report on ESG - Governance Factors, taken from the collection of >17,000 reports on GlobalData Explorer, will help you to:
Assess companies based on GlobalData’s detailed ESG framework on governance
Identify relevant issues pertaining to governance using our framework
Explore reasons why governance is an important ESG issue
Identify factors which help to improve corporate governance in a company
Don’t miss out on key market insights that can help optimize your next investment – read the report now.
By GlobalData
Thank you.Please check your email to download the Report.