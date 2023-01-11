Slow and steady growth may win in the end for apparel in 2023. It’s not as sexy, but it’s real and that’s something for the industry to consider as it wakes up from its New Year hangover, writes Robert Antoshak, Gherzi Textil Organisation partner.
The secret to growth for apparel in 2023
