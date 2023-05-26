The French Government unveiled the first phase of its fashion sustainability rules in January, surpassing upcoming EU laws on eco-labelling. Avery Dennison’s Debbie Shakespeare explains why all fashion companies should make the switch to digital product passports before it is widely enforced.
The sky’s the limit: Why digital product passports must take off in 2023
