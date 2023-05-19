The global apparel industry experienced a 3% rise in new job postings related to cloud in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics. This compares to a 60% decrease versus Q1 2022. The growing application of Cloud will prove to have a transformative impact across multiple sectors. GlobalData’s Cloud Market report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in Cloud, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 36% share of the global apparel industry’s cloud-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, down 16% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive cloud-related hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 36%, emerged as the top cloud-related job roles within the apparel industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings drop by 16% quarter-on-quarter. Management Occupations came in second with a share of 15% in Q1 2023, with new job postings rising by 4% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent cloud roles include Architecture and Engineering Occupations with a 5% share in Q1 2023, Business and Financial Operations Occupations with a 2% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in apparel industry accounted for 51% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were Amazon, J Sainsbury, Walmart, NIKE, and Alibaba Group. Together they accounted for a combined share of 51% of all cloud-related new jobs in the apparel industry.

Amazon posted 1,445 cloud-related new jobs in Q1 2023, J Sainsbury 472 jobs, Walmart 364 jobs, NIKE 258 jobs, and Alibaba Group 225 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 42.55% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of cloud-related new job postings in the apparel industry in Q1 2023 was in the US with 42.55% followed by the UK (14.98%) and India (7.10%). The share represented by the US was 15 percentage points lower than the 57.35% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Cloud Computing Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast by IT Infrastructure, Products and Services (Cloud Management Platforms, IaaS, SaaS, PaaS, Hybrid, Managed and Private Cloud Services), Region and Vertical, 2022-2026