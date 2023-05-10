Laura Husband

Alibaba’s Taobao Life allows consumers to create their own avatars and experience the world for themselves. Credit: hxdbzxy / Shutterstock

The world looks to China for the future of commerce and as far as the metaverse is concerned, Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba is already leaps and bounds ahead. Just Style uncovers how other global fashion retailers can turn this new technology into a meaningful revenue stream.

Subscribe to Just Style

Join over 70,000 apparel industry professionals by unlocking full access for just £1 (plus VAT if applicable)


Already a Member? Login here


Just Style membership gives you:

  • Unlimited access to Just Style content including in-depth analysis, exclusive blogs, industry executive interviews and management briefings
  • Unbeatable market coverage from apparel sourcing and supply chain issues, to emerging markets and manufacturing
  • Unrivalled apparel industry comment from journalists including Leonie Barrie, Michelle Russell, Hannah Abdulla and Beth Wright.
Want multi-user access? Explore our multi-user & corporate memberships

70% of the apparel and textile companies in the Forbes Global 2000 use Just Style

Find out more