The world looks to China for the future of commerce and as far as the metaverse is concerned, Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba is already leaps and bounds ahead. Just Style uncovers how other global fashion retailers can turn this new technology into a meaningful revenue stream.
Alibaba’s secret to making the metaverse sell
The world looks to China for the future of commerce and as far as the metaverse is concerned, Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba is already leaps and bounds ahead. Just Style uncovers how other global fashion retailers can turn this new technology into a meaningful revenue stream.