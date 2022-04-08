Big data apparel hiring levels dropped in March

81.2% of the apparel companies included in an analysis of GlobalData’s dataset were recruiting for big data roles in March.

The latest figure was lower than the 82.4% of companies who were hiring for big data-related jobs a year ago and a decrease compared to the figure of 88.2% a month prior in February.

When it came to the rate of all job openings that were linked to big data, related job postings rose in March, with 3.3% of newly posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

The latest figure was the highest monthly figure recorded in the past year and is an increase compared to the 3.2% of newly advertised jobs that were linked to big data in the equivalent month a year ago.

Big data is one of the topics that GlobalData has identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

Analysis of the data shows apparel supply chain companies are currently hiring for big data jobs at a rate lower than the average for all companies within GlobalData's job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 8.2% in March.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

Data last month showed that some parts of the world such as North America are investing more heavily in big data roles than others. North America extended its dominance for big data hiring among apparel industry companies in the three months ending January. The number of roles in North America made up 69.2% of total big data jobs – up from 65.1% in the same quarter last year.