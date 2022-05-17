Big data hiring levels in apparel industry dropped in April

The latest figure was lower than the 81.2% of companies who were hiring for big data-related jobs a year ago and a decrease compared to March’s 81.2%.

Of all job openings that were linked to big data, related job postings dropped in April, with 2.4% of newly posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

The latest figure marks a decline compared to the 2.9% of newly advertised jobs that were linked to big data in the equivalent month a year ago.

Related

Big data is one of the topics that GlobalData has identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

Analysis of the data shows that apparel supply chain companies are currently hiring for big data jobs at a rate lower than the average for all companies within GlobalData's job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 8.4% in April.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they are posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

Analysis of hiring for digitalisation-related positions in the apparel industry saw a rise in recruiting for such positions in April, with 100% of the companies included in GlobalData analysis recruiting for at least one such position.