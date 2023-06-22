The China-Central Asian Summit that took place in China’s Xi’an last month could help cement links between China’s apparel industry and central Asian textile suppliers, forging backward linkages and new markets. Jens Kastner and Liz Newmark report.
China’s grand plan for Central Asia apparel industry
The China-Central Asian Summit that took place in China’s Xi'an last month could help cement links between China’s apparel industry and central Asian textile suppliers, forging backward linkages and new markets. Jens Kastner and Liz Newmark report.