June 7, 2022updated 06 Jun 2022 2:54pm

Apparel industry data analytics hiring dropped in May

The proportion of apparel supply chain companies hiring for data analytics-related positions dropped in May compared with the equivalent month last year, with 68.8% of the companies included in our analysis recruiting for at least one such position.

By Data Journalism Team

This latest figure was lower than the 70.6% of companies who were hiring for data analytics related jobs a year ago and a decrease compared to the figure of 75% in April.

When it came to the rate of all job openings that were linked to data analytics, related job postings rose in May from April, with 2.4% of newly posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

This latest figure was the same as the 2.4% of newly advertised jobs that were linked to data analytics in the equivalent month a year ago.

Data analytics is one of the topics that GlobalData, from where the data for this article is taken, has identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

Analysis of the data shows that apparel supply chain companies are currently hiring for data analytics jobs at a rate lower than the average for all companies within GlobalData's job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 6.1% in May.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

North America recently extended its dominance for data analytics hiring among apparel industry companies.

