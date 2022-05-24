Europe sees hiring boom in apparel industry AI roles

Europe extended its dominance for artificial intelligence (AI) hiring among apparel industry companies in the three months ending March.

The number of roles in Europe made up 47.3% of total AI jobs – up from 42.9% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 1.8 year-on-year percentage point change in AI roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, which tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include artificial intelligence, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

Tracking across job advertisements allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels, and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for AI job ads in the apparel industry?

The fastest-growing country was Germany, which saw 0% of all AI job adverts in the three months ending March 2021, increasing to 5% in the three months ending March this year.

That was followed by Romania (up 1.7 percentage points), San Marino (1.4), and Italy (1.1).

The top country for AI roles in the apparel industry is the United States which saw 42.7% of all roles advertised in the three months ending March.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for AI workers in the apparel industry?

Some 15.9% of all apparel industry AI roles were advertised in San Francisco (United States) in the three months ending March.

That was followed by Paris (France) with 5.5%, York (United States) with 5%, and Milan (Italy) with 3.6%.

The proportion of apparel supply chain companies hiring for artificial intelligence-related positions rose significantly in March compared with the equivalent month last year, with 68.8% of the companies included in GlobalData analysis recruiting for at least one such position.