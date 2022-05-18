Europe sees hiring boom in apparel machine learning roles

Europe was the fastest-growing region for machine learning hiring among apparel industry companies in the three months to the end of March.

The number of roles in Europe made up 25.9% of total machine learning jobs, up from 16.7% in the same quarter last year. That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a -4 year-on-year percentage point change in machine learning roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, which tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries. These key themes, which include machine learning, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

Tracking these themes across job advertisements allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels, and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for machine learning job ads in the apparel industry?

The fastest-growing country was Italy, which saw 0% of all machine learning job adverts in the three months ending March 2021, increasing to 8.6% in the three months ending March this year.

That was followed by Germany (up 3.4 percentage points), France (2.7), and Singapore (-0.3).

The top country for machine learning roles in the apparel industry is the United States which saw 69% of all roles advertised in the three months ending March.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for machine learning workers in the apparel industry?

Some 31% of all apparel industry machine learning roles were advertised in San Francisco (United States) in the three months ending March. That was followed by Paris (France) with 8.6%, Milan (Italy) with 6.9%, and Winston-Salem (United States) with 5.2%.

Analysis of hiring for digitalisation-related positions in the apparel industry saw a rise in recruiting for such positions in April, with 100% of the companies included in GlobalData analysis recruiting for at least one such position.