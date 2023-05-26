Three apparel experts debate whether it’s time for America to make all its fashion garments again, and if that’s even possible given the complexity of the global end-to-end apparel supply chain, or if there’s an alternative hybrid solution.
Made in America – the reshoring versus offshoring debate
Three apparel experts debate whether it’s time for America to make all its fashion garments again, and if that’s even possible given the complexity of the global end-to-end apparel supply chain, or if there’s an alternative hybrid solution.