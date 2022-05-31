North America sees hiring boom in apparel industry digital media roles

North America extended its dominance for digital media hiring among apparel industry companies in the three months ending March.

The number of roles in North America made up 54.7% of total digital media jobs – up from 52.1% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 0.6 year-on-year percentage point change in digital media roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include digital media, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for digital media job ads in the apparel industry?

The fastest growing country was Germany, which saw 2.9% of all digital media job adverts in the three months ending March 2021, increasing to 5.7% in the three months ending March this year.

That was followed by the United Kingdom (up 2.3 percentage points), the United States (1.40000000000001), and Canada (1.2).

The top country for digital media roles in the apparel industry is the United States which saw 52.2% of all roles advertised in the three months ending March.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for digital media workers in the apparel industry?

Some 10.5% of all apparel industry digital media roles were advertised in San Francisco (United States) in the three months ending March.

That was followed by Paris (France) with 8.8%, York (United States) with 7.2%, and London (United Kingdom) with 3.7%.

Earlier this year, Just Style reported that North America had extended its dominance for hiring digital media roles among apparel industry companies in the three months ending January.

