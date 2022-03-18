North America sees hiring boom of apparel industry digital media roles

The number of jobs in North America made up 52.3% of total digital media roles, up from 46.9% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by South and Central America, which saw a 3.5 year-on-year percentage point change in digital media roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, which tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

Related

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include digital media, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels, and, importantly, where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for digital media job ads in the apparel industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 44% of all digital media job adverts in the three months ending January 2021, increasing to 50.5% in the three months ending January 2022.

That was followed by Brazil (up 3.5 percentage points), Switzerland (up 3.2), and Germany (up 1.9).

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Just Style team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

Which cities are the biggest hubs for digital media workers in the apparel industry?

Some 11.8% of all apparel industry digital media roles were advertised in San Francisco (United States) in the three-month period, more than any other city.

That was followed by Paris (France) with 11.8%, York (United States) with 5.8%, and London (United Kingdom) with 3.7%.

North America extended its dominance for machine learning hiring among apparel industry companies in the three months ending December 2021.