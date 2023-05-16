Potential AGOA renewal sparks huge opportunity for sourcing in West Africa

Hot on the heels of the US International Trade Commission (USITC)'s report on the African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA), the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) ’s Industrialisation team and representatives from TBI country teams in West Africa tell Just Style why AGOA should be renewed for another decade, and how this region could help solve the global fashion industry’s sustainability problem.