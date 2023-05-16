Laura Husband

The Tony Blair Institute’s Chema Triki tells Just Style West Africa and in particular Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana and Togo can benefit further from AGOA. Credit: Shutterstock

Hot on the heels of the US International Trade Commission (USITC)’s report on the African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA), the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) ’s Industrialisation team and representatives from TBI country teams in West Africa tell Just Style why AGOA should be renewed for another decade, and how this region could help solve the global fashion industry’s sustainability problem.

Subscribe to Just Style

Join over 70,000 apparel industry professionals by unlocking full access for just £1 (plus VAT if applicable)


Already a Member? Login here


Just Style membership gives you:

  • Unlimited access to Just Style content including in-depth analysis, exclusive blogs, industry executive interviews and management briefings
  • Unbeatable market coverage from apparel sourcing and supply chain issues, to emerging markets and manufacturing
  • Unrivalled apparel industry comment from journalists including Leonie Barrie, Michelle Russell, Hannah Abdulla and Beth Wright.
Want multi-user access? Explore our multi-user & corporate memberships

70% of the apparel and textile companies in the Forbes Global 2000 use Just Style

Find out more