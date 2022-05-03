Skechers tops hiring leaderboard for apparel supply chain

Skechers has topped the GlobalData hiring leaderboard for apparel supply chain jobs, in the three months to the end of March 2022, advertising for an average of 648 new jobs a month over that period.

This equates to 105 new postions per 1,000 employees at the US based company, the highest rate out of the 16 large apparel supply chain companies tracked by GlobalData’s job analytics database. For the purposes of this analysis, a large company is defined as one with more than 1,000 employees. Included are those for which GlobalData has comprehensive figures.

Skechers’s hiring rate has actually decreased in the past three months when compared to the previous three, with an average of 654 new jobs posted in the three months up to and including December 2022.

Moncler came in second place, based on the rate per employee metric, with 34 new job postings per 1,000 employees in the three months up to the end of March 2022. Levi Strauss was in third place.

The full top 10 for the three months to August can be viewed in the following table.

When ignoring the size of the company, LVMH came top of the rankings for total job ads posted in the past quarter, with VF in second and Skechers in third.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends such as automation or artificial intelligence.

