In an exclusive interview at Texprocess Americas 2023, Sewn Products Equipment & Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA) president Michael McDonald tells Just Style why he remains optimistic that a regional fashion supply chain could become a long-term solution for the Americas despite the ongoing economic slump.
US apparel industry’s quest for a regional supply chain
