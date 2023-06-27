Lever Style’s executive chairman Stanley Szeto and chief operating officer William Tan reveal their tricks for outperforming the struggling fashion market in 2023 as well as what we can learn from Shein and Zara’s revolutionary fashion supply chains.
Lever Style, Shein’s secret to outperforming the fashion market in 2023
Lever Style’s executive chairman Stanley Szeto and chief operating officer William Tan reveal their tricks for outperforming the struggling fashion market in 2023 as well as what we can learn from Shein and Zara’s revolutionary fashion supply chains.