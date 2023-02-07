4A Yarn Dyeing Ltd ticks every box when it comes to being a socially responsible and sustainable fashion supplier. Just Style investigates how managing director, Abdullah Hil Rakib, has ripped up the traditional garment factory rulebook to create a workplace akin to Google’s HQ with the latest sustainable technology and design.
The Google-style workplace of the fashion supplier world
4A Yarn Dyeing Ltd ticks every box when it comes to being a socially responsible and sustainable fashion supplier. Just Style investigates how managing director, Abdullah Hil Rakib, has ripped up the traditional garment factory rulebook to create a workplace akin to Google’s HQ with the latest sustainable technology and design.