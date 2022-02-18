ABG furthers Reebok, Foot Locker partnership

Through the agreement, Foot Locker and its brands will deepen their assortment with Reebok and will exclusively carry select Reebok footwear models for men, women and kids in its company-owned stores and complementary e-commerce websites in the United States.

This includes exclusivity of iconic basketball footwear from celebrated names and collections including styles from Allen Iverson and Shaquille O’Neal in the United States.

“We are thrilled to announce our Reebok partnership with Foot Locker as they are an essential part of our strategic growth plan for the brand,” says Jamie Salter, founder, chairman and CEO at ABG.

Richard Johnson, chairman and CEO of Foot Locker, adds: “This partnership builds on our commitment to elevate the customer experience, offer consumers high heat product from the biggest brands, and build collaborations with the biggest names in sneaker culture.”

Foot Locker will work with Reebok Design Group (RDG), the global brand hub for design, development and innovation, and the supplier of core product categories. Foot Locke anticipates the rollout of an expanded Reebok assortment across its various banners to begin this autumn.

The transfer of ownership of the Reebok brand from Adidas to ABG is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 after the companies struck a deal for a total consideration of up to EUR2.1bn (US$2.46bn) in August last year.

In December, ABG inked a new first of its kind strategic partnership with the JD Group to expand Reebok’s footprint across JD banners.

Through the long-term agreement, JD will carry Reebok apparel and footwear for men, women and kids in more than 2,850 of its company-owned stores and e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe.

