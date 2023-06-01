Accelerating Circularity will launch the Textile-to-Textile Recycling Playbook at the Circularity 23 event on 7 June. Credit: Accelerating Circularity

Non-profit Accelerating Circularity is set to launch its Textile-to-Textile Recycling Playbook at the Circularity 23 Event, which is taking place on 7 June.

The guide is described as an introductory guide for stakeholders to implement circular systems that will divert millions of tons of textile waste from landfills and incineration.

The mission of Accelerating Circularity is to catalyse the development of new supply chains and business models that transform spent textiles into mainstream raw materials. By doing so, the company aims to contribute towards a more sustainable and circular economy.

“Circularity is a team sport which is why a Playbook as a how-to guide makes sense. It is intended to facilitate and expedite circular systems,” said Accelerating Circularity founder and president, Karla Magruder.

She continued: “We have been working with 100+ value chain members in both the US and Europe to catalyse new collaborations and pilot textile-to-textile recycling. The circular system pilot trials are at standard industry MOQs in categories representing t-shirts, denim, fleece, workwear, and towels. Our focus is on post-consumer textiles as we believe they are too good to waste.”

Magruder will launch book at the event on 7 June with director of operations and ACP board member Sarah Coulter, Bank & Vogue founder Steve Bethel and Treadletree consulting CEO Shelly Gottshamer. The event will also feature trial partners including Cone Denim, Parkdale Mills, Unifi, Sortile, and Goodwill Industries.

In March, Accelerating Circularity launched cellulosic textile-to-textile trials. The trial range from Accelerating Circularity covered single jersey and Italian fleece items, woven light-weight shirts, and heavier-weight twill fabrics.