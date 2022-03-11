American Eagle Outfitters makes metaverse debut with gaming platform Roblox

American Eagle Outfitters has joined a growing list of apparel brands in the metaverse with the launch of its Spring 2022 Members Only campaign on gaming platform Roblox earlier this month (2 March).

American Eagle Outfitters explained its community-based and experience-led campaign extends into places where the metaverse meets reality. It also has extensions on Snapchat and TikTok where the brand’s community can experience, shop, game and engage with the sports stars, actors and musicians headlining the campaign, such as tennis player Coco Gauff.

American Eagle Outfitters’s debut with Roblox means an adapted version of the campaign is featured on Livetopia, which is a role-playing game on the platform that is said to have achieved over 1.5bn visits. Gamers can explore the brand’s Members Always Club while collecting exclusive game items, including styles from its spring collection to outfit their branded avatars.

The brand also wants to use the campaign to elevate its presence on Snapchat with new augmented reality (AR) innovations and Marker Tech that it says will help merge the physical and digital worlds.

Snapchatters can use a new American Eagle Outfitters Lens to play an interactive AR tennis match where they earn points aiming for spring collection targets and shop the collection. Snapchat users can also scan the Coco Gauff-featured store window displays and unlock an immersive AR experience where the display comes to life in the Snapchat camera.

American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie president – executive creative director Jennifer Foyle says: “American Eagle Outfitters’s Members Always campaign represents our belief that this generation has the power to come together and create a place where everyone belongs.”

American Eagle Outfitters has also unveiled its Future Together Philanthropic Programme that aims to spotlight the company’s passion for giving back and supporting the causes that matter most to its community. This year, the brand has said it will award US $200,000 in total grants to 20 recipients, igniting their journey for positive change in their local communities. Customers will be invited to share their cause-driven mission for an opportunity to be selected as a grant recipient.

The celebrities headlining the Spring 2022 campaign will launch the philanthropic programme through social and volunteer initiatives with the causes and charity partners that are most meaningful to each of them.

Last month (February 2022), Italian clothing retailer United Colors of Benetton transformed its Corso Vittorio Emanuele store in Milan to mirror the brand’s virtual store in the metaverse, where visitors could obtain QR codes to make purchases in physical stores.

Click here to read Just Style’s feature on how global fashion brands are experimenting with the growing trend for immersive digital environments, known as the metaverse, to form stronger consumer connections, make instant sales and create virtual influencers.