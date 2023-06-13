Archroma has teamed up with ColouRizd, to leverage each others’ technologies for the eco-friendly production of sustainable textiles. Credit: Getty Images.

The collaboration will enable fabric mills and brands to combine Archroma’s pigment colouration solutions with ColouRizd’s QuantumColour yarn-clothing technology in a bid to help them produce high-quality, high-performance textiles with minimal environmental impact.

The companies explain conventional fibre-reactive methods of dyeing cellulosic and synthetic yarns are multi-step resource-intensive processes that use up to 95 litres of water per kilogram of coloured yarn and discharge approximately 94 litres of effluent.

ColoRizd’s QuantumColour process injects pigment and a binder directly into the yarn, using only 0.95 litres of water per kilogram of coloured yarn while producing no waste.

This is said to equate to a reduction of 98% in water consumption alongside zero wastewater discharge, zero discharge of harmful chemicals, a 73% decrease in carbon footprint and another 50% reduction in energy use.

Joaquin Femat, director of printing market segment, textile effects division at Archroma explained: “The company is committed to advancing the fashion and textile industry with sustainable solutions that are safe, efficient and enhanced. As the preferred supplier of pigment colouration solutions for QuantumColour, we are proud to join ColourRizd in challenging industry conventions to make textile and fashion production better for brands and mills, people and our planet.”

Jennifer Thompson, chief executive officer at ColouRizd added: “With a mission to revolutionise the textile industry through groundbreaking and eco-friendly solutions, ColourRizd is pleased to partner with Archroma to champion clean and simple yarn colouring. We are reimagining textile colouration in partnership with leaders like Archroma because we believe in a future where fashion is accessible, affordable and sustainable.”

In January, Archroma launched a range of FiberColors made from textile industry waste to address the growing challenge of waste in the apparel sector.

The company uses the technology to upcycle textile waste into colours that are synthesized from a minimum content of 50% waste-based raw material.