Partnership yields innovative solution for significant water savings of up to 97%, Credit: Somelos.

Archroma and Somelos have created a New Dry Dyeing/Ox Finishing process for the production of cotton fabrics used in bottoms and shirting. Leveraging Archroma’s Pad-Ox dyeing process, which combines oxidation and fixation into a single step, along with technologies for washdown effects like ozone and laser treatments, this innovative process achieves water savings of up to 97% compared to conventional cotton dyeing and finishing methods.

Conventional cotton dyeing and finishing processes consume substantial amounts of water and chemicals while producing a significant volume of wastewater. In particular, achieving long-lasting wash-down effects traditionally requires two water-intensive processes—one for colour intensity and another for washed-down contrast. This resource-intensive approach raises concerns, especially in regions affected by drought and water scarcity, such as Portugal, where Somelos has been based since its establishment in 1958.

The New Dry Dyeing/Ox Finishing process utilises water solely for the preparation of dye and oxidation baths. Archroma’s Diresul RDT liquid pre-reduced sulphur dyes facilitate easy washdown and direct fixation, eliminating the need for pre-washing. This results in shorter processing times, cleaner production, and high wash-fastness.

Umberto De Vita, director of the denim market segment in the textile effects division at Archroma, emphasised the shared commitment of Archroma and Somelos to enhancing sustainability in the textile and apparel industry. He stated: ” Together, we have developed a water-saving dyeing and finishing process that not only represents a significant advance in sustainability for the textile industry, but that also empowers brands to protect the environment and deliver eco-friendlier products to an eager buying public.”

Sofia Vale, R&D manager at Somelos, added: We are delighted to be working with Archroma as we take another step on our sustainability journey and prioritise water saving with our new and innovative cotton dyeing and finishing process.”

Archroma recently teamed up with sustainable textiles colour solutions provider ColouRizd, to aid sustainable textile production.