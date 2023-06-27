Anna Maria is poised to play a pivotal role in driving ASOS’s sustainability agenda and ensuring the company’s continued success as a responsible and forward-thinking fashion retailer. Credit: GettyImages – Sopa Images.

The decision comes as Asos continues to prioritise sustainability and corporate social responsibility in its operations.

Rugarli brings a wealth of experience to her new role, with over two decades of expertise in the field of sustainability and corporate social responsibility within the global apparel industry. Notably, she has worked with industry leaders such as Nike Inc. and VF Corporation. Throughout her career, Rugarli has been instrumental in developing and implementing innovative strategies to tackle critical environmental and social challenges faced by the sector.

Currently serving as a board member at Prada Group and Japan Tobacco International, Rugarli will assume her new responsibilities at Asos on 26 June 2023. As chair of the ESG Committee, she will oversee and guide Asos in enhancing its sustainability practices and ensuring the company’s commitment to responsible business operations.

Jørgen Lindemann, chairman of Asos, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the appointment, stating: “On behalf of the board, I want to welcome Anna Maria to Asos. Anna Maria joins us with a wealth of ESG experience from some of the biggest brands in global apparel. The board will greatly benefit from her expertise, and we look forward to working closely with her.”

Earlier this month, Asos indicated its Driving Change agenda, which focuses on reducing stock intake and improving order profitability, has started to see green shoots, with its EBIT now back in the black, having risen by £20m year-on-year.

Turkish retailer Trendyol, which is backed by China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba, reportedly tabled a £1bn ($1.25bn) offer for British fashion e-commerce retailer Asos back in December with a retail analyst telling Just Style it would be in much a better position today if the offer had been accepted.