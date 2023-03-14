The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA)’s President, Faruque Hassan tells Just Style the apparel industry has a vision to reuse pre-consumer fabric waste and is in discussions with the government to move towards a circular economy.
Bangladesh shares reuse fabric waste vision for circular economy
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA)'s President, Faruque Hassan tells Just Style the apparel industry has a vision to reuse pre-consumer fabric waste and is in discussions with the government to move towards a circular economy.