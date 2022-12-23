Beximco, which believes in best sustainability practices starting from raw material purchase to final product delivery, has joined the ZDHC Community as a contributor.

As one of the leading vertically integrated textile manufacturing industries in South Asia, Beximco says that to ensure continual improvement, it has developed its own sustainability strategy and has been engaged in the ZDHC Foundation’s Roadmap to Zero Programme since the start of its journey.

The Roadmap to Zero Programme has supported Beximco’s journey of implementing sustainable chemical management practices for raw material selection (chemical), robust chemical management practice (ZDHC Gateway, Chemical Module) and wastewater management (ZDHC Gateway, Wastewater Module). By following the ZDHC CMS, MRSL and Wastewater Guidelines, Beximco says it has been empowered to set a benchmark for more ambitious sustainability targets.

“By becoming a ZDHC Contributor, Beximco will be able to cast a wider engagement in relation to chemical usage and waste management in the global textile industry to ensure sustainable and circular textiles. For the betterment of the global environment, Beximco would like to get involved with supply chain partners for effective collaboration and partnership,” says Dr. Mohidus Samad Khan, chief sustainability officer at Beximco Limited.

Beximco’s operations comprise knit, woven, and denim dyeing, continuous and positional printing units, one of the largest washing plants in South Asia and conducts business with global fashion brands like Inditex, Target, Walmart, C&A, Bestseller, Primark, M&S, PVH, Michael Kors, Li & Fung, American Eagle, and Disney.

The ZDHC Foundation has this month updated its wastewater guidelines, which are now reflected in its Version 2.1.

“We urge all of our stakeholders to study the ZDHC Wastewater Guidelines Industry Standard Implementation Approach V1.0 to understand how to implement the ZDHC Wastewater Guidelines V2.1,” the organisation said.

Last month, The ZDHC Foundation made revisions to its Manufacturing Restricted Substances List (ZDHC MRSL) Version 3.0. The additions extend the list of harmful chemical substances to be restricted in their use, including PFAS treatments used for textiles, leather, and footwear.