Bleckmann snaps up The Renewal Workshop

Over the past six years, The Renewal Workshop has developed a proprietary system for renewing and reselling products that would otherwise be considered waste.

By acquiring The Renewal Workshop’s technology, process and environmental impact methodology and combining it with Bleckmann’s supply chain expertise, Bleckmann says it is positioned to immediately provide circular services to help brands access the fast-growing recommerce consumer base globally.

“We have been following the developments of The Renewal Workshop in the last couple of years and admire the impressive work done by the founders and the entire TRW team. To Bleckmann, the comprehensive Renewal System complements our efforts to offer sustainable solutions to our clients,” says Jurrie-Jan Tap, chief business development officer at Bleckmann.

The Renewal Workshop solution adds new value to Bleckmann’s current returns management solutions. With the addition of renewal to the returns processing, Bleckmann can unlock more value for brands and put more products back into use. The acquisition also enables Bleckmann to provide recommerce sales solutions, making it even easier and more efficient for brands to serve the growing resale market.

Related

“Returns management is a significant business issue for clients, both financially and environmentally. With The Renewal Workshop by Bleckmann we offer a new, advanced way of managing returns, leading to higher added value for all parties involved, including the end-consumers. By increasing the percentage of merchandise redirected to recommerce channels or repurposed by upcycling and recycling, we all build towards a better circular tomorrow,” adds Tap.

Nicole Bassett, co-founder and co-CEO of The Renewal Workshop, says Bleckmann has the resources, expertise, and commitment to scale renewal and recommerce for the industry.

“The potential for renewal to make a meaningful difference in the climate crisis is real. Our most recent research demonstrates that brands can achieve an average reduction of 51.5% in carbon emissions by renewing an existing product instead of producing a new one. Bleckmann is the ideal partner to help every brand committed to sustainability achieve their goals.”

Jeff Denby, fellow co-founder and co-CEO, adds: “Bleckmann’s reach makes them the perfect company to take on the Renewal Process. With their global footprint, they can build on what we started in Europe and the US and unlock renewal and recommerce quickly and efficiently.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Just Style team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

The Renewal Workshop has recently worked with HanesBrands’ athletic apparel brand Champion on a new collection in a move aimed at helping extend the lifespan of apparel and reduce waste, and sports footwear and apparel brand New Balance to extend the life of its apparel.