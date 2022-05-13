View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
May 13, 2022

BREAKING: Jobs axed at Coats UK following sale of Brazil, Argentina business

UK apparel manufacturer Coats has exclusively confirmed to Just Style it has made a number of UK-based redundancies and replaced other roles as part of its global strategy - in the same week the company announced the sale of its Brazil and Argentina business.

By Laura Husband

Coats redundancies

Coats, which describes itself as the world’s leading industrial thread manufacturer, has made some organisational changes to its UK operating model as part of its global strategy, according to an official statement provided to Just Style.

A spokesperson for Coats told Just Style: “One element of this [strategy] is to ensure that our regional operating activities are closer to our customers. As a result, some roles have been replaced and some have been made redundant.”  

Earlier this week (10 May), Coats announced the sale of its Brazil and Argentina businesses to Reelpar S.A., which is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Coats explained the decision to sell these businesses had not been made lightly, especially given the legacy that Coats had in these countries.

Focus on “strategically important” regions

The company explained: “Coats Brazil has been an integral part of Coats Plc for over 100 years and we are extremely proud of the company and the service it has provided to its customers and communities over many decades. The business enjoys a strong customer base across both B2B and crafts consumer markets, a market-leading stable of brands and experienced, committed employees.”

Coats Group chief executive Rajiv Sharma added: “We believe that, for the Brazil and Argentina business to prosper in the future, it has to reinvent itself to meet the specific needs of the local markets. With this in mind, we felt the best decision to safeguard the future of the organisation was to sell the business to new owners who will be solely focused on the local markets. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all Coats employees in Brazil and Argentina for your continued commitment and wish you all the best for the future.”

Coats pointed out the exit from the businesses in that region is in line with its’ strategic initiatives that were announced in March to accelerate profitable sales growth and transform the company.

The company said it intends to use its strong balance sheet to invest in sustainability, innovation, growth capex and acquisitions.

In March, Coats reported that it had achieved a 3% reduction in waste in 2021 and said 19% of its sales of premium polyester threads were those made of recycled materials in the year.

Reelpar is said to be experienced in building local businesses into profitable enterprises and aims to drive Coats Brazil and Argentina forward.

Following this transaction, Coats said its presence in South America will be focused on Colombia, which continues to be profitable and cash generative.

Coats added the sale will allow the group to focus on profitable sales growth in what it describes as the strategically important regions of Asia, Europe, and North/Central America.

Related Companies
WFX (World Fashion Exchange)

Cloud-Based Software for Fashion Brands, Apparel Manufacturers, and Consumer Goods Businesses (PLM, ERP, Virtual Showroom, Smart Factory, etc)

Visit Profile
DeSL

Product Lifecycle Management and Digital Transformation Solutions for Retail, Fashion, and Apparel Companies

Visit Profile
ITL-Intelligent Label Solutions

Global Apparel Label Manufacturer

Visit Profile

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Style