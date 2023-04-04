British fashion brand Burberry has appointed former Kering executive Klaus Bierbrauer as its chief supply chain and industrial officer, with immediate effect.

In what is a newly-created role, Bierbrauer will lead Burberry’s supply chain and product development teams globally. He will join the executive committee and report to Burberry chief executive officer Jonathan Akeroyd.

Bierbrauer joins Burberry after more than 20 years in supply chain and ready-to-wear operations roles at Kering Group, predominantly at Gucci and Saint Laurent. He most recently served as chief operating officer of Alexander McQueen.

Jonathan Akeroyd, chief executive officer, Burberry, said: “Klaus has a wealth of experience in supply chain and industrialisation. Bringing our supply chain and product development teams together under his leadership will drive greater connectivity, while ensuring end-to-end ownership for delivery. I am delighted that Klaus will be joining our leadership team and I am excited about working closely with him to achieve our ambitions.”

Last month, Burberry acquired Italian outerwear manufacturer, Pattern SpA, in an EUR21m deal aimed at strengthening its supply chain.

With this investment, Burberry will secure capacity, build technical outerwear capability and further embed sustainability into its value chain.

The acquisition, which includes employees, equipment and inventory, will complement Burberry’s manufacturing centres in Yorkshire, UK, where it will continue to weave gabardine and make the British luxury brand’s iconic heritage trench coat, and invest in its operations. It follows the successful integration of Burberry’s leather goods hub in Florence, Italy.