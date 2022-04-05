C&A Europe bolsters leadership team with new sustainability hire

Based at the C&A Europe Hub Dusseldorf, McKenna will assume the role formerly known as ‘chief merchandise and sustainability officer’. In her new position, she will supervise the modernisation of C&A’s collection as well as the sustainability of its business model.

McKenna started her career as marketing manager at Levi’s UK/Ireland, followed by various positions in the company including her role as EU merchandise director. Following her time at Levi’s, she took over the role of global head of brand at Swiss underwear manufacturer Triumph and most recently served as global managing director at footwear company Clarks.

Meanwhile, former Gap and Burberry executive Jason Morgan will join the European management team as chief operating officer (COO) on 15 April.

In the newly created COO position, Morgan will oversee all operational aspects of C&A Europe, including planning, allocation, supply chain, and logistics. He will assume an integrating role, connecting departments such as range, finance, selling as well as consumer and digital.

Morgan’s experience ranges from leadership positions at various brands such as Gap, Burberry, and Coach, where he served as vice president of merchandise, planning and allocation, to his previous position as senior vice president of global merchandising for Pandora.

“I am pleased to welcome Suzanne and Jason to C&A Europe. I am confident their leadership and expertise will contribute substantially to elevating our business to the next level,” says Giny Boer, CEO of C&A Europe.

Last month, C&A Europe announced its subsidiary Canda International is to close operations due to the decline in formalwear since the Covid pandemic.