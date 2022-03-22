C&A’s Canda International unit to close as formalwear popularity wanes

C&A Europe explains Essen-based clothing manufacturer Canda International which specialises in formalwear had witnessed a decline in its sector due to the rise of casualwear prior to the pandemic. The pandemic, however led to a loss of revenue that has led to it announcing its plan to close all operations, which will potentially affect 113 employees.

C&A Europe CEO Giny Boer explains: “A proposed closure is never easy to consider. We are committed to working closely with our social partners, moving through this process together, in line with legal requirements and with the utmost respect for our potentially affected employees.”

C&A Europe is quick to point out that Canda International operations will continue for the time being and it will not affect C&A’s plans to expand its position as an omnichannel retailer.

In fact, C&A says it plans to drive forward with its online developments and states that last year its online sales grew by 54% compared to the year before. C&A adds that it will continue to focus on making sustainable fashion accessible to all.

Boer says: “The changes in the retail market environment reinforce the need for transformation,” however, she still sees a place for stores on the high street.

C&A believes stores are a cornerstone of its overall retail approach and the retailer recently updated almost 400 stores and more store updates are planned for later this year.

In November last year C&A proposed a ‘modernisation’ of its European business to streamline its operations and provide investments in digital solutions, but would also lead to job losses.

