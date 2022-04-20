Caleres on track to reach 2025 ESG targets ahead of schedule

Caleres details its progress in its second ‘Caleres Cares …Feet First’ report, in which CEO and chairman Diane Sullivan says the company’s 2025 ESG targets are a fundamental part of how it delivers value and differentiates itself in the market.

“Since we debuted our 2025 ESG Targets last year, they have guided how we approach our work across the company and our associates have embraced the responsibility we have to make a difference. We are pleased to share the progress Caleres has made against these commitments, many of which are on track to be reached ahead of schedule.”

Notable achievements shared in the 2021 ESG report include:

100% of the shoeboxes for Caleres’ owned brands now use environmentally preferred materials, reaching a 2025 target well ahead of schedule.

More than 96% of Caleres’ strategic factories now comply with its heightened labour standards, well ahead of pace to reach 100% by 2025.

52% of Caleres’ products now use environmentally preferred materials, on pace to reach 100% by 2025.

Caleres reduced its energy use by more than 14% in its distribution centres and owned retail stores, well on pace to achieve a 25% reduction by 2025.

Caleres reclaimed, recycled, or refurbished 90,000 pairs of shoes in 2021, meeting its annual goal.

The polyester used in Caleres-owned brands is currently composed of 37% environmentally preferred materials, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the fashion industry’s average for recycled polyester.

Caleres led efforts with the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA) to advance the use of environmentally preferred materials and reduce shoe waste.

Caleres says it also advanced its diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) efforts in 2021 by introducing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I)-related goal-setting, implementing new training and education for associates, elevating the company’s focus on recruiting diverse candidates, and establishing DE&I-focused associate community resource groups.

In addition to company-wide initiatives, the report also highlights efforts by individual brands in the Caleres portfolio and their unique contributions to ESG goals and local communities.

Caleres outlined its 2025 ESG goals in its inaugural ‘Caleres Cares …Feet First’ report last year.

Click here to access the latest edition in full.