Chargeurs will distribute wearable technology components made by KC Wearable Technologies globally. The agreement will make it possible for brands eager to differentiate themselves to offer customers new state-of-the-art fashion technologies that provide heating and cooling properties, antibacterial protection, wireless charging capabilities and other benefits.

“Market demand for high-performance garments that incorporate innovative technology components continues to grow worldwide,” said Gianluca Tanzi, CEO of Chargeurs PCC. “Consumers are looking for materials that enhance comfort, while providing thermal regulation and technical capabilities. We’re extremely pleased to distribute KC Wearable Technologies products globally to help retailers and brands differentiate themselves by producing garments that offer a wide range of innovative functions and capabilities.”

Dominik Kufner, CEO of KC Wearable Technologies, added: “The overproduction of cheap clothing has dragged the industry down for decades and is no longer sustainable. It is time to create higher-value and longer-lasting products. A smart way to do this is with convenient new functions that are appreciated by consumers.”

Sofia Cinel, managing partner at KC Wearable Technologies, remarked: “In the future, we will see jackets, bags and wallets that will wirelessly recharge smartphones along with outerwear garments that will warm or cool the body electrically. We have created a vast array of new possibilities and we cannot wait to bring them to market through this new partnership with Chargeurs PCC.”

Earlier this year, Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technologies expanded its leadership team with three new appointments. Fabrizio Vincenzi was named its new chief operating officer, Nico Dapoto, as its chief supply chain officer, while Giorgio Marcarino returned to the manufacturing brand as its new general manager, EMEA.