Clarks names Jonathan Ram as CEO

Ram, who takes up the Clarks CEO post in April, most recently served as group president, global activewear at HanesBrands, Inc, where he led the growth of the global activewear business across multiple brands and businesses.

Prior to that, Ram spent 16 years at New Balance where he ran the LatAm, EMEA and North American businesses. He was instrumental in leading transformation, growth, and profitability in the EMEA business and then led the North America multi-channel business, Clarks says.

Chairman of Clarks Colin Li says Ram brings significant global experience and understanding of the footwear and apparel market.

“In the last year, Clarks has implemented a focused turnaround strategy designed to protect the future of the business, and to build a foundation for sustainable growth in the years ahead. This has resulted in an improved financial position. With the appointment of Jon as CEO we now look forward to a new phase where we will focus on growing our business in current and new markets and channels, and Jon will take a leading role in taking Clarks to the next level,” he says.

Ram adds: “Clarks is an iconic brand with a rich history in shoemaking craftsmanship, expertise and sustainability. Significant progress has been made in the last year and my focus is on taking the company to the next level of growth and success. We have a lot to do, and I am excited to begin the journey.”

Last March, private equity firm LionRock Capital Partners confirmed the completion of its acquisition of a controlling stake in Clarks in a GBP100m (US$139.2m) deal.

It came after Clarks said in November 2020 its company voluntary arrangement (CVA) had been approved by the required majority of its unsecured creditors.

Earlier that year, speculation began that Clarks was reportedly planning the closure of 50 stores as part of such a CVA, with the company understood to have started discussions with landlords over the potential switch to a ‘turnover rent’ model as part of its restructuring towards the end of the month.

