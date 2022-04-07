CleanChain’s new technology aims to help brands track wastewater

CleanChain, which is part of the sustainable practices data management company, ADEC Innovations, has unveiled a new Wastewater feature that is said to give textile and apparel suppliers the ability to upload, store and share wastewater testing results with brands on the CleanChain platform.

CleanChain says a number of global brands have supported the production of its new wastewater module, which is part of the company’s efforts to help apparel brands and suppliers better manage their wastewater discharge across multiple facilities and create action plans to improve performance.

The platform is said to provide brands with the transparency required to identify the suppliers that are conducting testing versus those that aren’t as well as those that are meeting wastewater discharge standards, while assisting those that are not.

CleanChain is also using the Wastewater module to automatically breakdown the information from Safety Data Sheets and identify potential wastewater alerts.

Plus, the company explains that a supplier who has already submitted Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Wastewater data, and has an active Gateway Wastewater Reporting Fee does not need to resubmit its data to CleanChain as the supplier will be able to link accounts and migrate the data over.

CleanChain points out the fashion and textiles industry remains a major polluter of water throughout the value chain. However, it believes there are immediate steps that brands and suppliers can take. The company says that by delivering its wastewater module, chemical and compliance modules to customers in a single platform, it will help to manage the risk associated with wastewater discharge, chemical usage and regulatory compliance across multiple standards and regulatory requirements.

CleanChain also suggests its platform and new Wastewater module will facilitate transparency, measurement and monitoring of key discharge criteria, which in turn will help organisations progress along their journey towards a more sustainable future.

In 2021, CleanChain launched a new feature to assess and rate chemicals used by the textile industry to provide full transparency to apparel brands and suppliers and help them choose safer and more sustainable alternatives.