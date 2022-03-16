Esprit’s new CEO plans global comeback with omni-channel strategy

Esprit’s interim chief executive officer (CEO) William Pak who is now in the role permanently and the rest of his leadership team plan to implement a new omni-channel strategy with multiple touchpoints and an e-commerce expansion to help the brand make a comeback on a global scale.

Esprit explains the brand already achieved a significant turnaround from loss to profitability for the first time since 2017 in the first half of 2021, due to the new leadership team’s efforts.

The company’s board also says it is confident in the team’s capabilities to reinvigorate the brand’s return to the Asia market, including an ambitious e-commerce expansion.

The new leadership together with Esprit’s existing President Europe, Leif Erichson, will launch the multi-dimensional business strategy, where products and experiences will be delivered through a new omni-channel ecosystem.

Esprit hopes this will set the brand on an exciting course aimed at building long-term relationships with customers that inspire and foster community, while remaining conscious and committed to the impact on society and the planet.

Pak was made interim CEO four months ago when the company’s existing CEO Mark Daley stepped down after less than a year due to personal reasons.

Pak believes the brand is laying the foundation to breathe new life into the brand. He says: “Under our new collective vision, the team will tap into our wealth of experience as we journey into a new era of growth.”

He adds: “I am thrilled to have the full team aboard, which signifies we are going full speed ahead with our highly-anticipated comeback. The team will work closely together to ensure Esprit stays at the forefront of our industry, by creating sublime products that not only make customers feel good and look good but is also sustainable and consciously sourced.”

Meet Esprit’s new CEO and leadership team

Chief executive officer: William Pak who is described as a seasoned business leader with extensive operations and corporate transformation experience.

Chief financial officer: Brian Wong who is a financial industry veteran with a history of leadership positions in business and financial risk management. He also has considerable experience in managing investor relationships.

Chief product officer: Sang Langill, who has held senior product and merchandising roles at Adidas, Calvin Klein, Levi’s and Ralph Lauren.

Chief digital and marketing officer: Larry Luk who has held prior senior marketing positions at L’Oréal and Calvin Klein.

