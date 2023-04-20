Evlox, Recover partner on recycled cotton fibre in denim. Credit: [ Rakop Tanyakam / EyeEm – GettyImages]

The multi-year agreement commits Evlox to purchasing Recover’s recycled cotton fibre – a high-quality fibre created entirely from textile waste and produced with minimal environment impact, and incorporating it into the firm’s denim fabrics.

The agreement is significant for Evlox’s plans to scale its sustainable product offering, and fulfills the 2025 objectives set out in the company’s corporate social responsibility programme.

Using Recover, Evlox will continue to minimise the use of virgin resources and move towards a circular production model, manufacturing a high-quality denim fabric while significantly reducing its impact.

As part of this collaboration, Evlox will launch its first capsule collection called Re-Iconics by Evlox, coinciding with the release of its new AW 24-25 collection this month. The vintage capsule collection is a tribute to the classic denim fabrics that have been successful in past decades, adding a sustainable component with Recover’s recycled fibre, produced in Spain.

Alfredo Ferre, CEO at Recover, said: “Our new partnership with Evlox, a textile manufacturer with a clear sustainable vision at its core, allows us to continue building and scaling a circular and traceable supply chain with Recover, so that we can offer brands a sustainable and high-quality solution.”

Jamie Lloréns, CEO at Evlox, added: “We are proud to contribute towards making textile circularity a reality, and we believe that innovation is the key for a competitive and sustainable fashion industry in the future. For that reason, we continue to seek new sustainable solutions, whether through partners, processes or materials, that helps us to achieve new fibres from recycled textiles. This partnership with Recover is helping to change the industry.”

Another company boosting denim circularity is Lenzing Group who last week ( 14 April) launched a “Fibre Recycling Initiative” for sustainable denim production.