Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
February 22, 2022

EXCLUSIVE COMMENTS: Moroccan clothing industry eyes near-sourcing business

The Moroccan Textile and Clothing Industry Association (AMITH) is pushing ahead with a new strategic programme to develop backward linkages for its clothing industry to attract more business as European and US brands consider near-sourcing their products.

By International News Services

Moroccan clothing industry

Subscribe to Just Style

Verdict Network

Join over 70,000 apparel industry professionals by unlocking full access for just $1 (plus VAT if applicable)

Already a Member? LOGIN HERE

Just Style membership gives you:

  • Unlimited access to Just Style content including in-depth analysis, exclusive blogs, industry executive interviews and management briefings
  • Unbeatable market coverage from apparel sourcing and supply chain issues, to emerging markets and manufacturing
  • Unrivalled apparel industry comment from journalists including Leonie Barrie, Michelle Russell, Hannah Abdulla and Beth Wright.

Want multi-user access? Explore our multi-user & corporate memberships

70% of the apparel and textile companies in the Forbes Global 2000 use Just Style

FIND OUT MORE

Related Companies
ITL-Intelligent Label Solutions

Global Apparel Label Manufacturer

Visit Profile
DeSL

Product Lifecycle Management and Digital Transformation Solutions for Retail, Fashion, and Apparel Companies

Visit Profile

Topics in this article: ,
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Style