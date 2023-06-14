President and CEO of the Fair Labour Association Sharon Waxman is stepping down from her position. Credit: The Fair Labour Association

The FLA has announced there will be a planned CEO transition given that its current president and CEO intends to leave.

Expressing gratitude for Waxman’s invaluable contributions, board chairman, Michael Posner praised her leadership and the remarkable progress achieved under her guidance. He said: “The organisation is stronger in every way due to her leadership and the team she has built.

“We are launching a search process to recruit her successor. We are casting a wide net, looking to identify a dynamic, strategic leader to continue building FLA and charting its future course.”

To facilitate a smooth leadership transition, the board explains it has established a search committee composed of industry professionals. The committee will be headed by board chairman Posner and includes Karen Tramontono from the Global Fairness Initiative, Liz Kennedy from UCLA, Michael Levine from Under Armour, and Yann Wyss from Nestle.

The board has also retained the services of Russell Reynolds Associates, an independent executive search firm, to conduct a global search for its next president and CEO.

Reflecting on her time at FLA, Waxman expressed deep pride in collaborating with the board of directors, members, and staff to advance the shared mission of promoting human rights in the workplace.

She said: “Our commitment to improving working conditions for the people who make the clothes we wear and the food we eat is stronger than ever. Our staff is extraordinarily capable, our programmes are solid, and our finances are strong. I am confident that a new leader will be able to build on these and our many other successes.”

In March, the FLA alongside the American Apparel & Footwear Association renewed its commitments to prevent forced and unfair labour practices for migrant workers in global apparel, footwear and travel goods supply chains.