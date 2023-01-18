Fashion-Enter Ltd (FEL) and the Fashion Impact Fund hope the collaborative partnership will enable 15 women to gain free practical skills development in sewing and upcycling for the fashion and textiles sector.

The four-day course, which is taking place on 13 to 16 February 2023 in London will teach attendees how to correctly take measurements, how to thread an industrial sewing machine, learn different stitches and tensions and understand how to cut fabric from a pattern.

It will also cover how to cut fabric from a pattern, share insights on different fabrics and how they are different in handling, how to sew straight lines, around corners and how to do sleeves as well as how to make a garment from a pattern.

Both Fashion-Enter Ltd and the Fashion Impact Fund are committed to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and FEL’s courses aim to teach practical sewing skills with a focus on upcycling and repairs to ensure garment longevity.

The four-day course will also cover techniques on how to upcycle an existing garment and tailor an existing garment.

FEL, CEO, Jenny Holloway explains: “Working with the Fashion Impact Fund grant we can now offer free places to 15 women for the popular Sewing and Upcycling course in February. This can then lead to a free Level 2 course with Stitching and the FEL team can further support with interviews for jobs and apprenticeships. ”

Kerry Bannigan, the founder and executive director of Fashion Impact Fund adds: “Jenny has a steadfast dedication to ethical garment manufacturing in the UK. We are pleased to provide a grant towards the programme in support of Fashion-Enter’s commitment to fashion industry training, upskilling, and development for women to generate employment or enable entrepreneurship. We are grateful to Jenny and her team for leading workforce development courses that play a critical role in shaping a just transition for the future of fashion.”

The course will take place at FC Designer Workspace, 9 Durham Road, London N7 7FB and free places are still available.

Last March (2022) Fashion-Enter’s CEO Jenny Holloway told Just Style exclusively at the opening of the world’s most sustainable garment micro-factory that creating apparel ‘from pixel to parcel’ in one location is the future of fashion and to survive, the industry needs to embrace it.