FatFace coy on sale speculation

The Sunday Times reported investment firm Rothschild has been appointed to explore options for FatFace which may include a sale of the business.

A spokesperson for the company declined to comment when approached by Just-Style.

The move follows a debt-for-equity financial restructuring in September 2020.

Latham & Watkins, who advised on the restructuring said it involved a significant reduction in FatFace’s operating group leverage and the provision of GBP15m (US$18.75m) of committed new financing, enabling FatFace to invest in and deliver its current business strategy, while also supporting the business with any funding requirements arising as a consequence of the Covid pandemic.

The business has subsequently bounced back on the financial front.

For the first half to 27 November, its most recent set of publicly announced financial results, FatFace recorded a 58% year on year rise in sales to GBP125m, up 4% on a two-year comp.

The group said it had benefited from investment in digital transformation and growth from its international division as well as its partnerships with M&S and Next that increased brand reach.

Will Crumbie, CEO of FatFace, said: “Looking back at our performance in the first half of the financial year, our focus on digital transformation supported by a highly productive store estate drove positive growth across the business with profitability returning to more normalised levels.

“Internationally, our US business continued to grow strongly and gives us a great platform for future growth. As we look ahead, we will continue to execute our digital first strategy. We are on track and momentum is with us – we have a fantastic brand, a strong ESG agenda, and product ranges for the whole family to live life in.”

Recently, FatFace announced plans to team with Thrift+ to offer consumers access to its clothing donation service.