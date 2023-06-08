With its successful track record and focus on delivering high-quality clothing for active lifestyles, FatFace is poised to make a significant impact in the Canadian market. Credit: FatFace

This expansion comes after FatFace’s successful and profitable venture into the US six years ago, where it currently operates 26 stores.

The decision to enter Canada was based on extensive research and insights from both the US and Canadian customers, ensuring a strategic launch into select towns, the fashion retailer said. Initial trading at the first stores in Barrie and Niagara-on-the-Lake has exceeded expectations, it added, with positive customer response and strong sales.

The Canadian expansion has also led to job creation, with 22 new colleagues joining FatFace. The company plans to further expand its presence by opening six additional stores in Canada throughout 2023. In addition, online shipping to Canada has been launched, and a full Canadian website is set to debut in 2024.

Will Crumbie, CEO of FatFace, said: “From listening to our customers, we know the Canadian consumer is looking for clothes to suit an active lifestyle, be that in the mountains or by the sea, which is why FatFace’s core ethos of providing high-quality clothing for all the family to live life in resonates so strongly.”

Looking at the brand’s overall performance, FatFace reported robust sales in North America, with an 18% year-on-year increase, accounting for 8% of total sales. This financial success, combined with the recent achievement of being awarded B Corp status, showcases FatFace’s commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.

Jessica Wamboldt, store manager of Georgian Mall in Barrie, is one of FatFace’s first Canadian employees. She highlighted the positive response from customers and the strong sales during the first month and looks forward to being part of FatFace’s continued growth and expansion in Canada.

Canadian customers now have access to the iconic products that FatFace is known for, including Airlie sweatshirt, the Aderyn Linen Blend Jumpsuit, and Organic Cotton Breton tops, which have been popular among women, while men have shown a preference for hoodies and printed shirts. Kids’ graphic tees and shorts have also been well-received.