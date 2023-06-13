Sweaty Betty global brand president, Melissa Mullen. Credit: Business Wire

Apparel and footwear licensor, Wolverine Worldwide has announced the appointment of Melissa Mullen as the global brand president of Sweaty Betty, which it acquired in August 2021.

Mullen will report to Isabel Soriano, president of Wolverine Worldwide’s International Group based in London.

Wolverine Worldwide says the alignment of Sweaty Betty’s leadership with other international businesses within the company will leverage strengths and resources across functions.

She takes over the position from Julia Straus, who is returning to the United States with her family, as previously announced.

Soriano expressed her confidence in Mullen, stating: “Melissa’s proven track record with consumer-obsessed global athletic and fashion brands makes her the ideal leader to help propel Sweaty Betty forward. Her deep omnichannel experience and industry knowledge will position the brand for long-term success.”

Mullen’s most recent position was as vice president and general manager of UK and Ireland for Jo Malone London, a British lifestyle brand owned by the Estée Lauder Companies. In this role, she oversaw all commercial operations, including retail stores, ecommerce, and wholesale activities in these crucial markets.

Prior to her role at Jo Malone London, Mullen spent over eight years at Nike, where she held various ecommerce and merchandising positions across Europe, Asia, and North America. Notably, she served as the senior director of Nike Direct Retail in the UK and Ireland, as well as the senior director of Nike.com global expansion.

Brendan Hoffman, Wolverine Worldwide’s chief executive officer, emphasised the company’s aim to focus efforts and investments on Sweaty Betty and other key brands in the company’s portfolio.

He said: “I’m confident Melissa will help unlock Sweaty Betty’s global growth potential and forge even stronger connections with its consumers around the world.”

Looking forward to her new role, Mullen said: “When the opportunity arose to lead Sweaty Betty, a brand rooted in purpose and deep consumer connections, I knew I had to be part of the next chapter of its story and this incredible team to grow our business and support our mission to empower women around the world through fitness and beyond.”