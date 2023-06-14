Frasers Group’s Asian subsidiary recently signed a joint venture agreement with Pt MAP Active Indonesia as the British retailer continues its expansion spree. Credit: Photo by Daniel Harvey Gonzalez/In Pictures via Getty Images.

As part of the joint venture agreement between Frasers Group subsidiary Frasers Asia Sdn Bhd and Pt MAP Active Indonesia, Frasers will introduce Sports Direct’s stores across Indonesia with both wholesale and retail components.

The British retailer said the joint venture will deliver a best-in-class product range, value, and experience.

The stores will feature a wide range of sports equipment across all key categories, including football, running, training, outdoor, rackets, swimming and leisure. The stores will be placed in major retail malls throughout Indonesia and Sports Direct stores will also include USC, which Frasers Group describes as a destination for premium fashion.

Frasers Group believes the collaboration between Frasers Group Asia and MAP Active, which is a retail conglomerate operating in Indonesia and rapidly expanding across the Southeast Asian region, will offer consumers a new dynamic multi-brand shopping experience.

Frasers Group CEO Michael Murray said: “As part of our continued international expansion strategy and the success of our existing business in Malaysia, we are excited to grow our Southeast Asian footprint with a presence in Indonesia.”

He explained the announcement supports the company’s vision to build the planet’s most admired and compelling brand ecosystem.

Frasers Group Asia MD Paul Gibbons added: “The Indonesian market offers an exciting opportunity to highlight our brands to the fourth largest population in the world. We enter this partnership with a long-term view to build the best multi-sport destination which has been a great success in the UK.”

Frasers Group hopes this new venture will be the first step in a region-wide expansion.

In April 2023, Frasers Group CEO told an audience at the World Retail Congress that following a successful ‘elevation strategy’ of its UK store portfolio, the Group was eyeing expansion in Europe.