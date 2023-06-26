Gartex Texprocess India’s Mumbai edition offered a significant display of innovations in the garment and textile industry. Credit: Messe Frankfurt.

Gartex Texprocess India 2023 brought together 142 exhibitors and 300 brands on the show floor and generated a massive footfall of 10,251 visitors from over 29 countries with an aim to build domestic and international collaborations.

The trade fair displayed an extensive range of “new age and smart machinery and solutions” from across the stages of manufacturing, product development and maintenance. These included several live demos of hi-tech machinery performing functions like embroidery, thread trimming, spinning, yarns and yarn processing, as well as screen and digital printing, among others – showcasing the advancements in the industry.

The organisers explained that the dynamicity of the garment and textile industry plays a key role. The visitors, as they said, were keen on knowing more about the evolving trends in the market and products displayed at the fair.

Raj Manek, executive director and board member of Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings, highlighted the scale of business interactions that developed over three days of the trade fair, saying it immensely benefitted the participating brands.

He continued: “I am greatly delighted by the exceptional response that the second Mumbai edition of Gartex Texprocess India has generated this year. It was a much-needed platform for many exhibitors and visitors with transformative showcases as well as those who are looking ahead to new growth prospects. We aim to carry this momentum forward for the upcoming editions of this show.”

The director of MEX Exhibitions, Gaurav Juneja, added: “It was wonderful to see businesses converge at Gartex Texprocess India 2023. The Mumbai edition not only served as a business platform, but most importantly, it gave domestic businesses easy access to bring their innovations and products to the forefront of this industry. With the kind of exhibits this edition saw in terms of new products and technology solutions, I believe it will open up a new pool of opportunities to scale the businesses further. We are proud to successfully conclude the second Mumbai edition of Gartex Texprocess India and look forward to a greater show in New Delhi in August.”

The organisers also pointed out that the show floor saw international exhibitors – some of whom were participating for the first time – garner healthy responses across all three days.

Sharing his experience as a first-timer, Dimitri Angelidis, director of the Turkey-based company Serimak, said: “We are doing business with Indian customers for the last few years and we know the Indian market – it is very demanding. We have received quite good attention and interest in our products from the visitors. The response and results have been very good, and it drives us to participate in future exhibitions as well.”

Brands like IIGM, EH Turel, Balaji Sewing Machines, True Colour, Jaysynth, Mehala, Orange O tech, DCC, Epson, Jindal Worldwide, Raymond UCO Denim and several others showcased their new and exclusive products on the show floor.

Industry bodies extending their support to the three-day exhibition were the Ministry of Textile, Denim Manufacturers Associations (DMA) and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI).

Gartex Texprocess India’s Mumbai edition was jointly organised by Messe Frankfurt India and MEX Exhibitions.

Following this, the next edition of Gartex Texprocess India is scheduled for 3-5 August 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.