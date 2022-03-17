Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
March 17, 2022

Global Fashion Agenda, UNFCCC join forces to accelerate fashion’s climate action

Global Fashion Agenda (GFA), the non-profit organisation that fosters collaboration on sustainability in fashion to drive impact, has forged a new alliance with UN Climate Change secretariat (UNFCCC) to accelerate the fashion industry’s action on climate change. 

By Beth Wright

Higg Global Fashion Summit textile-to-textile recycling circular economy laptop sustainability digital platform

The new alliance between Global Fashion Agenda and the UN Climate Change secretariat (UNFCCC) will accelerate the impact of the UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action which aims to drive the fashion industry to net-zero emissions no later than 2050 in line with keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees. 
 
The partnership will start during the organisations’ upcoming forums – the GFA’s Global Fashion Summit and UNFCCC’s annual Conference of Parties (COP). Through these forums, the organisations will work together to unite fashion leaders and core stakeholders to aid knowledge sharing, create impactful partnerships, and implement the actions needed to meet Fashion Charter targets. 

GFA is striving to create impactful alliances that can accelerate the fashion industry’s transition to a net zero reality. We are therefore thrilled to be collaborating with UNFCCC as its Fashion Charter is an essential tool to mobilise the necessary industry transformation. Through our collaboration, we hope to bring together core fashion stakeholders, foster pre-competitive collaboration and provide even deeper insights and guidance to advance progress,” says Federica Marchionni, CEO of Global Fashion Agenda.
 
Niclas Svenningsen, climate action manager, UNFCCC, adds: “The climate crisis is today the paramount issue for the fashion sector to address. While the Fashion Charter brings together a wide range of stakeholders to work collaboratively on solutions, the Global Fashion Agenda is an important venue for broader sustainability discussions in the fashion sector. We see many opportunities for further strengthening and highlighting both the sustainability and the climate work through this collaboration.”
 
Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition 2022 will take place on 7-8 June at the Royal Opera House, Copenhagen, Denmark. Under the theme ‘Alliances For a New Era’ – the Summit hopes to create alliances within the fashion industry and explore ‘unusual’ cross-industry alliances, in a bid to accelerate the transition to a net positive reality.
 
Meanwhile, UNFCCC will, through the Fashion Charter, contribute to the Summit content, where they will share insights on its progress and what further solutions are needed. UNFCCC will also hold its annual Fashion Charter meeting at the Summit, where the organisations will have relevant experts share resources and discuss tools that can will help the sector to achieve its climate targets laid out in the charter. The alliance will also continue for future editions Global Fashion Summit in other locations, as well as Copenhagen. 
 
Beyond the Summit, GFA and UNFCCC will continue to work together to elevate publications and reports, such as the Fashion CEO Agenda, and inform Fashion Charter meetings during COP27 to raise awareness among leaders on the most pressing issues and priorities and urging commitments from industry leaders to drive change within social, environmental and circular dimensions. 
 

Related Companies
DeSL

Product Lifecycle Management and Digital Transformation Solutions for Retail, Fashion, and Apparel Companies

Visit Profile
ITL-Intelligent Label Solutions

Global Apparel Label Manufacturer

Visit Profile

Topics in this article: ,
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Style