Global Fashion Agenda, UNFCCC join forces to accelerate fashion’s climate action

The new alliance between Global Fashion Agenda and the UN Climate Change secretariat (UNFCCC) will accelerate the impact of the UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action which aims to drive the fashion industry to net-zero emissions no later than 2050 in line with keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees.



The partnership will start during the organisations’ upcoming forums – the GFA’s Global Fashion Summit and UNFCCC’s annual Conference of Parties (COP). Through these forums, the organisations will work together to unite fashion leaders and core stakeholders to aid knowledge sharing, create impactful partnerships, and implement the actions needed to meet Fashion Charter targets.

“GFA is striving to create impactful alliances that can accelerate the fashion industry’s transition to a net zero reality. We are therefore thrilled to be collaborating with UNFCCC as its Fashion Charter is an essential tool to mobilise the necessary industry transformation. Through our collaboration, we hope to bring together core fashion stakeholders, foster pre-competitive collaboration and provide even deeper insights and guidance to advance progress,” says Federica Marchionni, CEO of Global Fashion Agenda.



Niclas Svenningsen, climate action manager, UNFCCC, adds: “The climate crisis is today the paramount issue for the fashion sector to address. While the Fashion Charter brings together a wide range of stakeholders to work collaboratively on solutions, the Global Fashion Agenda is an important venue for broader sustainability discussions in the fashion sector. We see many opportunities for further strengthening and highlighting both the sustainability and the climate work through this collaboration.”



Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition 2022 will take place on 7-8 June at the Royal Opera House, Copenhagen, Denmark. Under the theme ‘Alliances For a New Era’ – the Summit hopes to create alliances within the fashion industry and explore ‘unusual’ cross-industry alliances, in a bid to accelerate the transition to a net positive reality.



Meanwhile, UNFCCC will, through the Fashion Charter, contribute to the Summit content, where they will share insights on its progress and what further solutions are needed. UNFCCC will also hold its annual Fashion Charter meeting at the Summit, where the organisations will have relevant experts share resources and discuss tools that can will help the sector to achieve its climate targets laid out in the charter. The alliance will also continue for future editions Global Fashion Summit in other locations, as well as Copenhagen.



Beyond the Summit, GFA and UNFCCC will continue to work together to elevate publications and reports, such as the Fashion CEO Agenda, and inform Fashion Charter meetings during COP27 to raise awareness among leaders on the most pressing issues and priorities and urging commitments from industry leaders to drive change within social, environmental and circular dimensions.





