Via Global Fashion Agency

The Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) will present the summit on 27-28 June in the DR Koncerthuset in Copenhagen, Denmark.

This years theme ‘Ambition to Action’, will present content experiences focused on tangible impact. It follows last year’s event under the theme ‘Alliances For a New Era‘.

The 2023 Copenhagen Edition will host strategic roundtable meetings for core stakeholders across the fashion ecosystem and parallel industries to drive tangible social and environmental sustainability action. Guests can build alliances with solution providers, policymakers, investors, and other industry stakeholders and implement immediate solutions.

The Innovation Forum will also exhibit a selection of additional cutting-edge sustainable solutions. Visitors can network with every exhibitor representing the value chain, from cutting-edge materials to end-of-use solutions.

The Summit will give insight into the ongoing laws being discussed both inside the EU and globally, as an upcoming policy is believed to have a greater impact this year on the fashion industry.

Federica Marchionni, chief executive officer of Global Fashion Agenda, says: “With forceful ambitions for change clearer than ever, it’s time for fashion to flex its influence through proven implementation. Future generations will be forever grateful for the trailblazers that transformed ambition into action and pioneered net-positive leadership – galvanising the industry towards this will be the focus of this Summit.”

