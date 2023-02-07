Via Shutterstock

Less than one per cent of the cotton on the market is organic. It is also difficult to trace cotton’s organic credentials. To achieve this aim Bestseller‘s menswear brand Jack & Jones plans to boost the amount of direct-to-farm cotton in its extrensive replenishment programme.

Over 25% of Jack & Jones’ estimated total amount of cotton for the upcoming year will be from direct-to-farm sales. By sourcing 30% of its whole cotton supply from organic or in-conversion cotton by 2025, the brand is on its way to meeting Bestseller’s Fashion FWD target.

“It’s a great commitment, and it signals that this is the way forward. One of our main environmental impacts lies within the materials we use, so moving from conventional cotton to direct-to-farm has a substantial impact,” said Anders Gam, Jack & Jones’ brand director.

A majority of the cotton will go into their NOOS (Never Out Of Stock) project. NOOS accounts for almost half of Jack & Jones’ overall revenue and focuses on timeless styles.

Jack & Jones’ use of direct-to-farm cotton will allow them to acquire more organic cotton and improve the relationship between manufacturers and farmers.

Senior project specialist at Bestseller, Danique Lodewijks, added: “When sourcing through direct-to-farm, we know where our raw materials come from and the communities that grow it, as well as what impact our investment has.

“Direct-to-farm focuses on more than just securing the supply of organic cotton. It’s also about supporting farmers and improving their livelihoods – to benefit the entire local community.”

Last year, Bestseller partnered with Spinnova to launch its first product, a pair of men’s trouser for its brand Jack & Jones.